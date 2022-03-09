 Skip to main content
Boyfriend charged with murdering pregnant girlfriend in 2020 house fire

OREGON (WREX) — Charges have been announced against a man in a deadly house fire in Mt. Morris in 2020.

Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock says Matthew Plote, 34 of Malta, Ill., murdered his girlfriend, 27-year-old Melissa Lamesch, and her unborn child in a house fire on Nov. 25, 2020.

Authorities say Lamesch was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Plote now faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, residential arson, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death.

One of the first-degree murder charges alleges that the murder was committed "in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner."

Rock says Plote turned himself in to authorities.

Plote faces up to life in prison. He is currently in the Ogle County Jail on a $10 million bond.

