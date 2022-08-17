Belvidere Police are investigating recent string of criminal damage to cars

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Residents of a Stateline community are urged to protect their cars after a string of criminal damage reports over the last few nights.
The Belvidere Police Department says officers have received around 19 reports of criminal damage to vehicles over two nights.
Police say all of the reports came between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the nights of Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.
In most of the cases, the cars that were damaged were parked on the street. A dark colored SUV was seen in the area of some of the reports.
Belvidere Police recommend the public to not park their cars in the street if you do not have to.
If you see or hear anything or have any video that might help with the ongoing investigations, you are asked to contact Belvidere Police at (815) 544-9603.