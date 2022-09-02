Belvidere man sentenced to nine years in prison for Aggravated DUI

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere man has learned his prison sentence after he was convicted of Aggravated DUI earlier this year.
The Boone County State's Attorney announced Friday that 49-year-old Videl Seymor, of Belvidere, was sentenced to nine years in state prison for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Authorities say when Seymor was arrested in January, his blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit. His driver's license was also suspended.
He had four previous convictions before DUI, including in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith says Seymor will have to serve at least 50% of his prison sentence and will be placed on parole for one year after he is released.