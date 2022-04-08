 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belvidere man arrested on multiple sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Belvidere man arrested on multiple sex crimes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere police arrested a man on Thursday after investigating reports of multiple sex crimes.

Antonio Acuna Benitez, 38, was arrested on one count of criminal sexual assault, a class one felony and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class two felony.

On Wednesday, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that a juvenile girl had been inappropriately touched by an older man at a home located in the 2400 block of Ridgefield Drive in the City of Belvidere.

Belvidere Police was able to locate Benitez in the 2400 block of Ridgefield Drive where detectives were able to identify him as the suspect.

Benitez is in custody at the Boone County Jail on no bond.

Benitez faces up to 22 years in prison on those charges. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you