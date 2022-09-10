Belvidere man arrested after offering teens money for sex Friday night

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere man is in custody after allegedly offering teenagers money for sex and luring one into his car Friday night.
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody says officers were called to the 800 block of Becky Ct. just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man offering money to teenage girls for sex.
Officers interviewed "several" people between the ages of 12 and 15 during their investigation.
The witnesses reported a man drove up to a group of teens and lured one into his car while others called the police. Authorities later found the juvenile at a friend's house and reunited them with their parents.
Police identified the suspect as Jerome Belton, 37 of Belvidere, as the suspect. Belton is a registered sex offender and is on parole.
On Saturday, Chief Woody says Belton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole. He was taken to the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility.
Belvidere Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call them at (815) 544-6386.