Belvidere man accused of throwing cup of bleach in family member's eyes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere man is in custody after police say he threw a cup of bleach in the eyes of a family member.
44-year-old Nenache Brakes was taken into custody after a six-hour standoff with police on Saturday.
Police say Brakes had barricaded himself inside a room in the house with a knife before surrendering.
The person who had bleach thrown in their eyes was taken to the hospital for their injuries but has since been released.
No motive was given for why Brakes allegedly threw the bleach in the eyes of a family member.
Brakes is being held in the Boone County Jail and faces up to a year in prison on a domestic battery charge.