Beloit Police looking for suspect in grocery store thefts

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a theft suspect.

Beloit Police are looking for a man who they say has shoplifted at multiple local grocery stores.

Police say in a Facebook post Sunday that the man was caught on security cameras going through the stores, apparently stealing items and taking them without paying.

If you recognize the man, Beloit Police ask that you call them at (608) 757-2244 or through P3 tips. Police ask you to refer to case BE2251051 for Officer V. Bailey.

