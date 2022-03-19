Beloit Police investigate shooting early Saturday morning

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police say they are investigating a targeted shooting in early in the morning on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department says officers were called to a shots fired report in the 2600 block of Colley Rd. just after 3 a.m.
While they were on their way to the scene, officers were told of a car that had crashed and caught fire near Cranston Rd. and Austin Place.
One of the people in the car has a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Another person in the car was also sent to the hospital with injuries from the crash.
Beloit Police say they believe the victims were targeted and that the investigation is still ongoing.
BPD asks anyone with information or with security camera video to call the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608) 757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or send an anonymous tip online.