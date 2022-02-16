 Skip to main content
Beloit man faces homicide charges in non-deadly shooting

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man is wanted in connection to a non-deadly shooting earlier this month. 

Police are looking for 33-year-old Markis Crenshaw, of Beloit. 

Authorities say Crenshaw is wanted in connection to a non-deadly shooting of a 43-year-old man in the 500 block of 8th St. in the early hours of Feb. 10. 

The victim was found at a hospital for his injuries, police say. No word on the condition of the victim at this time.

Police say Crenshaw was developed as a suspect through help and coordination during the investigation. 

Crenshaw faces multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. 

