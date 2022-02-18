Beloit man convicted on sex trafficking charges

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for...
Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois...
Northern Lee County in north central Illinois...
Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 945 PM CST.

* At 841 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line
extending from near Muskego to near Rockford Airport to near
Coleta, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind
gusts greater than 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and webcams.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 91 and 123.
I-88 between mile markers 45 and 97.
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 47.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, Beloit, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park,
Machesney Park, Round Lake, Sycamore, Dixon, Antioch, Roscoe, Fox
Lake and Rochelle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the
visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their
vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or
to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident,
quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as
possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near
the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain
control.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and snow squalls will produce
bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility reductions, and quick
accumulations up to one inch in 30 minutes or less late this
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Beloit man convicted on sex trafficking charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit Police Generic.png

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man has been convicted on charges of sex trafficking among other charges.

Cory Hereford, 50 of Beloit, was convicted in the Western District of Wisconsin on charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

The jury reached a verdict Thursday evening after a four-day long trial in Madison.

During the trial, the government presented evidence that Hereford targeted vulnerable young women struggling with drug addiction, one of them was 16-years-old at the time.

"This defendant preyed on vulnerable members of our society — young women and girls addicted to drugs," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety. We will continue to enforce our human trafficking laws to restore freedom and dignity to victims of this crime."

The evidence showed he conspired with co-defendant Tonyiel Partee, 30 of Janesville, to recruit the victims. Partee pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in July of 2021.

Hereford was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

"Mr. Hereford targeted and exploited young and vulnerable women, forcing them into commercial sex to generate income for him," said U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea of the Western District of Wisconsin. "I commend the trial team, investigators, and victim advocates for their commitment and diligence."

Hereford was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.

The court will sentence Hereford on May 12. Hereford faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling (888) 373-7888, texting "BeFree" (233733), or visiting their website.