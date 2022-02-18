Beloit man convicted on sex trafficking charges

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man has been convicted on charges of sex trafficking among other charges.
Cory Hereford, 50 of Beloit, was convicted in the Western District of Wisconsin on charges including sex trafficking of a minor.
The jury reached a verdict Thursday evening after a four-day long trial in Madison.
During the trial, the government presented evidence that Hereford targeted vulnerable young women struggling with drug addiction, one of them was 16-years-old at the time.
"This defendant preyed on vulnerable members of our society — young women and girls addicted to drugs," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety. We will continue to enforce our human trafficking laws to restore freedom and dignity to victims of this crime."
The evidence showed he conspired with co-defendant Tonyiel Partee, 30 of Janesville, to recruit the victims. Partee pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in July of 2021.
Hereford was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin, requiring him to register as a sex offender.
"Mr. Hereford targeted and exploited young and vulnerable women, forcing them into commercial sex to generate income for him," said U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea of the Western District of Wisconsin. "I commend the trial team, investigators, and victim advocates for their commitment and diligence."
Hereford was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.
The court will sentence Hereford on May 12. Hereford faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling (888) 373-7888, texting "BeFree" (233733), or visiting their website.