Beloit man arrested on drug charges in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man was taken into custody for allegedly selling drugs.
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Charles St. around 4 p.m. Police say three vehicles were parked until seeing the officers. That's when two vehicles left the area, one of which at a high rate of speed.
Officers say the vehicle lost control on the slippery roads and slid off the road into a ditch. Two people got out of the vehicle with one running away.
Authorities say the man who was running away started discarding several bags of crack cocaine, hydrocodone, weed and money. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Martel Earl, was taken into custody.
Earl faces several charges.