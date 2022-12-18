Beloit man arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — A Beloit man was taken into custody after allegedly pulling a gun on a woman during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.
Janesville Police says officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Pine St. just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say their investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Carlos Lavariega, 20 of Beloit, pulled out a gun while involved in the disturbance with a woman.
Lavariega was found in his car in the Rock River after he drove through a barricade on Cemetery Rd. east of Afton Rd. Janesville Police say he was taken into custody without incident.
Officers say they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in Lavariega's car. He was taken to the Rock County Jail on two charges of Disorderly Conduct as well as Battery and Carrying a Concealed Weapon charges.
Lavariega also faces charges from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.