Beloit man arrested after shots fired early Thursday morning

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man is behind bars after threatening someone and shooting into the air early Thursday morning.
Beloit Police say officers were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.
Police say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Baumann, of Beloit, reportedly made a threat towards the victim and fired a shot in the air. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Officers took Baumann into custody as a Tactical Operations Unit got to the scene, Beloit Police said in a Facebook post.
Baumann is charged with recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct while armed.
Beloit Police say more information may be released at a later time as the investigation continues.