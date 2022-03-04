Authorities search for Sycamore bank robbery suspect

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WREX) — Sycamore police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
Police say the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at the Heartland Bank on S. Main St.
Witnesses say a man with his face covered came into the bank and handed a teller note demanding cash. The note also implied the suspect was armed, but no weapon was displayed.
The suspect left after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.
Sycamore Police investigators are requesting assistance from the public, and anyone who may have seen anything or has information is asked to call the Sycamore Police at 815-895-2123 or DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.