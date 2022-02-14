 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man shot, killed in Freeport

By Andrew Carrigan

FREEPORT (WREX) — We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed in Freeport last week.

Freeport police say 24-year-old Montrell Scott was the victim of the deadly shooting. 

Freeport police say they responded to a shots fired call around 6 p.m. last Thursday in the unit block of W. Dexter St. 

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man, later identified as Scott, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Scott was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital before being flown to a Rockford hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Officers believe the shooting is gang-related. No arrests have been made at this time, however, police said they were looking for two persons of interest following the shooting.

