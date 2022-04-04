7 minors arrested on multiple charges over the weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple teenagers in Rockford were arrested on a variety of charges over the weekend in Rockford.
Rockford police says officers saw a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Broadway last Thursday. Six teenage boys were inside the vehicle, police say.
One of the juveniles walked into the gas station while the car moved and parked nearby, with the other five juveniles walking to the gas station.
Police say that's when all of the teenagers ran off. Five of the six were caught by police and taken into custody.
Five different 14-year-old boys now face multiple charges, including resisting arrest and criminal trespass to a vehicle. One of the boys faces possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
The second incident happened just after midnight Sunday near State and Prospect streets. Officers conducted a traffic stop to a vehicle with four juvenile boys inside.
Police say two of the passengers, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, were both found in possession of a loaded gun. The 15-year-old's gun also had a laser light and extended magazine, police say.
Both boys face aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges.