 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Brief Period of Strong Winds this Afternoon...

A period of strong southeast wind gusts to 50 mph is possible
through 5pm CDT. The strongest winds will likely last under an
hour for a given location, but will be strong enough to blow
around loose objects and create difficult driving conditions for
high-profile vehicles.

$5,000 reward offered for capture of Beloit robbery suspects

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Hensle, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Milwaukee Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced today a $5,000 reward as the FBI seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a grocery store in Beloit, Wisconsin.

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., two unidentified suspects robbed at gunpoint Vera’s Groceries, located at 1502 Henry Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin.

Suspects were described as follows:

Suspect #1: White male, 18-24 years of age, approximately 130 pounds, 5’, 1” to 5’, 5” in height.

Dressed in black hooded sweatshirt/jacket with the hood up, a black facemask, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18-24 years old, approximately 170 pounds, 5’10” to 6’2” in height.

Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black facemask, gray gloves, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Madison Resident Agency, and the Beloit Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684

Tags

Recommended for you