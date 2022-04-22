$5,000 reward offered for capture of Beloit robbery suspects

Michael Hensle, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Milwaukee Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced today a $5,000 reward as the FBI seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a grocery store in Beloit, Wisconsin.
On January 22, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., two unidentified suspects robbed at gunpoint Vera’s Groceries, located at 1502 Henry Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin.
Suspects were described as follows:
Suspect #1: White male, 18-24 years of age, approximately 130 pounds, 5’, 1” to 5’, 5” in height.
Dressed in black hooded sweatshirt/jacket with the hood up, a black facemask, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Suspect #2: Black male, 18-24 years old, approximately 170 pounds, 5’10” to 6’2” in height.
Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black facemask, gray gloves, black sweatpants, and black shoes.
This case is being investigated by the FBI Madison Resident Agency, and the Beloit Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684