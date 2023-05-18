3 Rockford juveniles receive multiple charges after being found with stolen car, rifle

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three juvenile males were arrested after running from a car stolen out of Bartlett Wednesday evening.
Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a stolen car Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Harrison Road near South Main Street.
The car sped away from officers, but other SCOPE officers found the car, reported stolen out of Bartlett, near Kishwaukee and 8th Avenue.
Four juvenile males were then seen running from the car.
After a short chase, one of the juveniles, the 15-year-old, was arrested.
Two other juveniles, both 16 years old, were found by a Rockford Police K-9 and arrested.
While officers investigated the incident, a rifle and ammunition was found.
The 15-year-old and one 16-year old were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, while the other 16-year-old was released to a parent.
The fourth juvenile has not been found.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office has authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest
- Violation of Home Confinement
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest