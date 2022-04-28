2 people arrested after attempted burglary

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Rockford Police officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Blackhawk Park Avenue in reference to two subjects stealing a catalytic converter.
Upon arrival, officers located the individuals walking in the area of 18th Avenue.
One of the subjects, identified as Dah Dah, was taken into custody in the 600 block of 18th Avenue and the second subject, identified as Thu De, was taken into custody in the 1900 block of South 5th Street.
After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charges listed below:
Dah Dah,25, Rockford Attempted Burglary Felony Criminal Damage to Property Possession of Burglary Tools
Thu De, 24, Rockford Conspiracy to Commit Burglary Outstanding Warrants (3)