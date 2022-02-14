16-year-old arrested after firing weapon at Belvidere home, police say

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A teenager has been arrested after allegedly firing his weapon at a home last fall.
Police say it happened on Oct. 23 at a home in the 400 block of Andrews Dr.
Witnesses say before the shooting, a man was escorted from the home. A few minutes later, 4-5 men returned to the home with one of them firing a weapon at the house.
Police say a bullet hit a window on the front of the house.
Belvidere police say a 16-year-old juvenile has now been charged in the shooting and is in custody.
No other charges have been announced at this time.