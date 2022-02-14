 Skip to main content
16-year-old arrested after firing weapon at Belvidere home, police say

By Andrew Carrigan

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A teenager has been arrested after allegedly firing his weapon at a home last fall. 

Police say it happened on Oct. 23 at a home in the 400 block of Andrews Dr. 

Witnesses say before the shooting, a man was escorted from the home. A few minutes later, 4-5 men returned to the home with one of them firing a weapon at the house.

Police say a bullet hit a window on the front of the house. 

Belvidere police say a 16-year-old juvenile has now been charged in the shooting and is in custody. 

No other charges have been announced at this time. 

