14-year-old arrested in Freeport on gun charges

FREEPORT (WREX) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody in the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center on gun charges.
Freeport police say they tried to stop a vehicle in the area of S. Chicago St. and S. Galena Ave. Wednesday night. Police say the driver, later identified as a 14-year-old boy, tried running away from officers.
Police say once the teen was caught, officers found the boy was carrying two guns. Officers later found the boy had a warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
The boy faces multiple charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The boy now awaits his detention hearing, police say.