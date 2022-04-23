12-year-old arrested for calling in bomb threats to two Rockford schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy for calling in bomb threats to two middle schools.
Police say officers were called to RESA Middle School just after noon Wednesday for a report of a bomb threat at the school.
The school was evacuated as a precaution, according to police and officials with RPS 205. The building was later cleared and staff and students returned to class.
Authorities say the same threat was called in to Lincoln Middle School the day before. Lincoln Middle School was also evacuated as a precaution until the threat was investigated.
Rockford Police say the 12-year-old boy, who lives in Rockford, was taken to juvenile detention on charges of Threatening Destruction of a School or Violence, Death, or Bodily Harm against a School, School Function, or Event.