...Brief Period of Dense Fog Likely Early This Morning...

Ample low-level moisture in advance of an approaching warm front
is resulting in fog development across the area. Visibilities in
the fog will briefly be reduced to below a half mile early this
morning, potentially making for a period of hazardous travel.
The fog will quickly improve from south to north across the area
shortly after daybreak. If travel is planned across the area early
this morning slow down and allow for extra travel time.

Crews work to restore power as down power lines cause massive power outages

ROCKFORD — Numerous power lines in our area are down causing massive power outages.

ComEd says they started preparing yesterday by calling in extra crews, preparing for the worst but hoping for the best. Pretty much everywhere in their service area has been hit hard by freezing rain. 

They say they will continue to work to restore power through Wednesday night and into late Thursday morning. 

“Just walking down the street is sort of dangerous because you don't know where the power line is. Call us. People stay away from it even if you don't know if it's a power line, a comcast cable line, or AT&T,  just stay away,” says George Gaulrapp, ComEd External Affairs Manager. 

Plenty of people in our area are without power Wednesday night caused by down power lines from ice breaking down tree branches. 

Fire crews from West Suburban and Rockford Fire responding to several pole fires. 

ComEd responded to 20,000 residents in Rockford without power as of 5 p.m. but were able to get about 5,000 turned back on. 

Another 2,000 without power in Freeport. 600 have since been restored. 

“It’s dangerous out there right now. As we stood here we could hear tree branches cracking... waiting for the next one to fall. Stay away from trees, if you see a down tree, call ComEd, the Forestry Department, or the City of Rockford.” 

He says keep your refrigerator shut, and go somewhere warm if you can whether it's a  neighbor, family, or hotel and  check on your elderly neighbors. 

And if you are without power and can't go elsewhere tonight stay hydrated, stay warm, and stay away from down power lines. 

​If you see downed power lines, leave the area immediately and then call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).