Crews work to restore power as down power lines cause massive power outages

Weather Alert

...Brief Period of Dense Fog Likely Early This Morning... Ample low-level moisture in advance of an approaching warm front is resulting in fog development across the area. Visibilities in the fog will briefly be reduced to below a half mile early this morning, potentially making for a period of hazardous travel. The fog will quickly improve from south to north across the area shortly after daybreak. If travel is planned across the area early this morning slow down and allow for extra travel time.