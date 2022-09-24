Crash with 'serious injuries' shuts down Rockford intersection Saturday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say a "serious" crash has shut down a busy street through Rockford Saturday morning.
Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just before 8 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of E. State St. and New Towne Dr.
TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid E. State and S. New Towne Drive for a 2-car crash with serious injuries. The intersection will be closed as we investigate. We will update when more details are available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 24, 2022
In the tweet, police say the crash resulted in "serious injuries," but did not say how many victims were hurt.
The intersection was immediately closed as officers began to investigate. The area is still shut down, as of 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues and the intersection is cleared.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article with new information as it becomes available.