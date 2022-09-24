 Skip to main content
Crash with 'serious injuries' shuts down Rockford intersection Saturday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say a "serious" crash has shut down a busy street through Rockford Saturday morning.

Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just before 8 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of E. State St. and New Towne Dr.

In the tweet, police say the crash resulted in "serious injuries," but did not say how many victims were hurt.

The intersection was immediately closed as officers began to investigate. The area is still shut down, as of 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues and the intersection is cleared.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

