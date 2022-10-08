Crash in rural DeKalb County kills one, hospitalizes another

GENOA, Ill. (WREX) — One person is dead and another taken to a Rockford hospital after a crash in rural DeKalb County Saturday morning.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of N. State Rd. and Melms Rd. north of Genoa just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
A release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car was flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by both the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story should they become available by authorities.