Crash in Jo Daviess County leaves two dead and two injured

GALENA (WREX) — Two people are dead after a three vehicle crash on U.S. Route 20 outside of Galena.
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night. 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive east of Galena.
Once Jo Daviess County Sherriff Deputies arrived on scene they found a 2011 Chevy Cobalt, 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck.
The Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on with the Elantra. The Elantra was then hit by the semi-truck. Two passengers of the Elantra were pronounced dead on the scene.
One occupant of the Elantra and the driver of the Cobalt were transported to a local area hospital.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.