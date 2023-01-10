 Skip to main content
Crash in Jo Daviess County leaves two dead and two injured

  Updated
Fatal Deadly Crash 1 Generic

GALENA (WREX) — Two people are dead after a three vehicle crash on U.S. Route 20 outside of Galena. 

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night. 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive east of Galena. 

Once Jo Daviess County Sherriff Deputies arrived on scene they found a 2011 Chevy Cobalt, 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck. 

The Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on with the Elantra. The Elantra was then hit by the semi-truck. Two passengers of the Elantra were pronounced dead on the scene. 

One occupant of the Elantra and the driver of the Cobalt were transported to a local area hospital. 

The semi-truck driver was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.