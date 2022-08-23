Covid rent assistance funding comes to an end

ROCKFORD (WREX) --The covid-19 rent assistance fund expires after exhaustion of funds.
The Winnebago County Board has announced the Covid Rental Assistance program is coming to an end after 18 months of operation. The 15 million dollar federally funded program has supported almost 19 hundred households throughout the county.
2 million dollars of that funding have yet to be disbursed board member Paul Arena says the program was never meant to be permanent.
"We were finding many of the applicants no longer being able to prove a covid-19 related hardship so I think that is evidence that the pandemic has worked itself through to a certain extent,” said Arena
With that program coming to end the Rockford rescue mission is expected to see an increase in the number of people in need of their services
The Director of Homeless Services, Mike Hedrick for the rescue mission says they have already seen an increase in how many people are staying in the shelter overnight.
"A lot of those people who qualified for that were, have been helped. So now we are starting to see an uptick not terrible but there's definitely an increase,” said Hedrick
Hedrick says the rescue mission is currently housing an average of 60 to 70 people a night.
After the remaining 2 million dollars are dispersed the program will end for anyone currently enrolled in the program.