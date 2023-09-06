Covid-19 cases rising in the Stateline as new variants emerge

WREX — The United States is seeing an uptick of Covid-19 hospitalizations. This comes after two new variants of the virus were discovered.
Since August 26th, the CDC reports Winnebago, Boone, Lee, and Ogle counties have all seen around a 53% increase in hospitalizations. Stephenson County has seen an 83% increase.
Dr. Bill Hartman, the Principal Investigator for the UW Clinical Trial, gave 13 WREX insight on the variants and the impact they are bringing.
"The E.G. 5 or the Eris Variant is one that has since July really taken off in terms of its frequency throughout the Midwest and throughout the United States and so that's one that we really have to be concerned about here," Hartman said.
Hartman also believes Covid cases are rising again due to most people not getting a Covid booster vaccine in over a year.
"We really need to get these new boosters available so that we can try to prevent some of these infections. That being said, the virus itself continues to mutate and continues to find ways to infect more and more people," Hartman said.
UW Health also suggested those in more vulnerable groups get vaccinated for the Flu, RSV, and Covid as we get into the winter months.