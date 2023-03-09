 Skip to main content
Court rules in favor of the Rockford Airport, construction over Bell Bowl Prairie begins

  Updated
  • 0
Bell Bowl construction

The expansion project at the Chicago Rockford International Airport begins after more than a year of protests from environmental groups

ROCKFORD — A two year battle over the Bell Bowl Prairie came to its likely end on Thursday.

Early in the morning, bulldozers started their work on a planned expansion for the Rockford Airport near AAR.

The expansion came under protest after environmental activists found an endangered species, the rusty-patched bumble bee, on the site.

For the past two years, the two sides went head to head in court, but an updated FAA review gave the airport clearance to go ahead.

The Natural Land Institute made a last ditch effort in court to freeze the construction, but judges denied their emergency motions.

Bulldozers and construction workers were spotted on site throughout Thursday. 

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

