Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Court documents show Boone County Clerk and Recorder allegedly took money to pay personal debt

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone County Seal_Web
By Jena Kleindl

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — On Tuesday, September 5, the Boone County Board placed Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of pending criminal charges filed against her.

Bliss was charged on August 31 with Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct.

The criminal complaint filed August 31 reads in Count 2 that Bliss was "in violation of 720 ILCS 5/16-1 by taking $1,365 from the Boone County Clerk's Account to pay a personal debt."

Julie Bliss Criminal Complaint

Boone County Board reminds the public that these are only charges and not proof of the defendant's guilt.

Currently, Illinois law does not have any mechanism to place an elected official who has been charged with crimes involving a violation of their oath of office on voluntary administrative leave.

Local lawmakers in the Illinois Senate tried to solve this problem by sponsoring a bi-partisan bill earlier this year, but it did not make it out of committee in the Illinois House.

The County is using numerous resources to make sure that the Clerk and Recorder's office is able to keep providing a high level of service to Boone County citizens while the case against Bliss is pending.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

