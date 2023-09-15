Court documents show Boone County Clerk and Recorder allegedly took money to pay personal debt

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — On Tuesday, September 5, the Boone County Board placed Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of pending criminal charges filed against her.

Bliss was charged on August 31 with Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct.

The criminal complaint filed August 31 reads in Count 2 that Bliss was "in violation of 720 ILCS 5/16-1 by taking $1,365 from the Boone County Clerk's Account to pay a personal debt."

Boone County Board reminds the public that these are only charges and not proof of the defendant's guilt.

Currently, Illinois law does not have any mechanism to place an elected official who has been charged with crimes involving a violation of their oath of office on voluntary administrative leave.

Local lawmakers in the Illinois Senate tried to solve this problem by sponsoring a bi-partisan bill earlier this year, but it did not make it out of committee in the Illinois House.

The County is using numerous resources to make sure that the Clerk and Recorder's office is able to keep providing a high level of service to Boone County citizens while the case against Bliss is pending.