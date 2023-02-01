 Skip to main content
COURT DOCUMENTS: One man arrested for murdering two people at Sinnissippi Park in 2022

Sinnissippi shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than six months after dozens of police swarmed Sinnissippi Park in Rockford, a man is behind bars for allegedly playing a role in killing two people.

Jamie Pearson was arrested on Tuesday for the shooting, and faces first degree murder charges for allegedly killing Shaun Tatum and Luis Coleman.

The shooting happened on July 23, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. during an overnight party at the park. 

In the wake of the shooting, the Rockford Park District passed a $400,000 package to improve public safety and prevent people from trespassing at the park after hours.

The Park District used the money for new gates, cameras, lights and additional officers.

