Coroner: Woman dies in Rockford house fire on Sunday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a call of an adult female who died after being involved in a house fire.
Investigation showed that on Sunday, March 19 at 6:25 p.m., Rockford Fire Department personnel were called to a house fire in the 600 block of North Central Avenue.
When Fire Department personnel arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters checked the home and found an unresponsive adult female inside.
The female was taken out of the home and was found to be without a pulse and not breathing.
Emergency personnel began resuscitative efforts for the female, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:03 p.m.
The victim was the sole occupant of the home at the time of the fire.
The autopsy has been scheduled for today, March 20.
The woman's identity is pending, as authorities are notifying the next-of-kin
Rockford Fire Department is currently investigating this fire.