Coroner: Rockford man identified from Wednesday shooting, crash

The Winnebago County Coroner has identified the shooting victim of Wednesday's crash as 26-year-old Rockford resident Joshua Ewing.
On February 8 at 10:50 a.m., the Rockford Police tweeted a report of a shooting investigation into a traffic crash.
The Police advise the public to avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION/TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue as we investigate. Further updates will be posted here on Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 8, 2023
At 11:17 a.m., another tweet advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of Chestnut and Winnebago as investigations occur.
A release from Rockford Police says before the crash, officers were responding to calls regarding a shooting in the area of Chestnut and Winnebago streets.
The release states that witnesses observed a passenger of a white SUV shooting out of the window towards the victim’s car.
The SUV, reported stolen out of Chicago, was found empty a short time later near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.
At 11:25 a.m., the Winnebago Coroner's Office was called to respond to a local hospital for reports of a shooting victim.
The shooting victim has been identified at 26-year-old Rockford resident Joshua Ewing.
Preliminary investigation showed that around 10:30 a.m., Mr. Ewing was inside a car near South Winnebago Street and Chestnut Street where the car crashed.
Rockford Police and Rockford Fire personnel responded to the scene.
Ewing was provided medical assistance and taken by ambulance to a local hospital's Emergency Department.
Despite treatment efforts, Ewing was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m.
On February 9, an autopsy found that Ewing died of a gunshot wound.
The Rockford Police Department is investigating this shooting incident.
Joshua Ewing's parents have created a GoFundMe fundraiser webpage to help them pay for memorial expenses.
The fundraiser reads, "Josh was a lovable son, brother, friend, but most importantly father. He lost his life tragically to street violence. Even though he’s gone he will forever be in our hearts."