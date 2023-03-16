Coroner: Man identified after he dies while attempting to break into Rockford home

ROCKFORD — A man is dead after trying to break into a Rockford house Thursday morning.
Rockford Police say it happened just before 2:00 a.m. on the 1800 Black of Green Street when a 44-year-old man tried to break into a house.
RPD said in a release that the two people inside the house were able to block the door from being forced open, but the suspect didn't stop and tried to get in through the window.
At that point, the man inside the house stabbed the suspect near his neck with a kitchen knife, and the suspect ran away from the scene.
Police got to Green Street shortly afterwards and tried to save the suspect's life, but he passed away at the scene.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Rockford resident Troyle Aube and pronounced him dead at 3:30 a.m.
An autopsy performed on Aube showed that he died of stab wounds.