Coronado Theatre posts record numbers, projects even more growth

ROCKFORD — One of Rockford's most historic buildings saw one of, if not its best year ever.
The Coronado Theatre says it posted more than a million dollars in profit over the last year, a figure that hasn't been posted by the theatre in any of the data the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) shared which goes back to 2013.
Of all the acts booked last year, RAVE says Joy Coy pulled in the most money, grossing $91,000 in two performances. Carlie Berens, Aaron Lewis, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bert Kreischer all brought in between $63,000 and $60,000.
Data also shows the theatre did well pulling in people from outside of the Rockford area, sowing ticket heat maps which pulled sizable crowds from Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.
RAVE expects more growth over the next year, with profits expected to reach $1.4 million in fiscal years 2023.
You can see the full report of Rockford's entertainment numbers here.