Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser raises record $1M for Illinois Special Olympics

ROCKFORD -- The 'Cop on a Rooftop' Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois was a huge success.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics announced on their Facebook page they were able to raise a record $1,000,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.
The organization thanked all the law enforcement officers and Dunkin locations across Illinois for participating.
Each year, hundreds of law enforcement officers take to their local Dunkin’s to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois.