 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser raises record $1M for Illinois Special Olympics

  • 0
cop-on-a-rooftop

ROCKFORD -- The 'Cop on a Rooftop' Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois was a huge success.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics announced on their Facebook page they were able to raise a record $1,000,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

The organization thanked all the law enforcement officers and Dunkin locations across Illinois for participating.

Each year, hundreds of law enforcement officers take to their local Dunkin’s to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you