Convicted Stateline murderer writes letter to judge, makes case for lesser charge

ROCKFORD — More than a year ago, a jury found Carl Defay guilty of first degree murder and concealing the death.

However, Defay has not been sentenced for his crimes due to a lengthy appeal process which a new letter reveals Defay puts blame on his attorney for losing the case and failing to get a new trial.

In the letter, Defay did not say he deserves to be absolved of any and all wrongdoing, admitting that the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt he's at least guilty of involuntary manslaughter. That charge would only put Defay behind bars for five years instead of first degree murder which could means 35 years in prison.

Defay says his attorney, Kunal Kulkarni, failed him on several occasions beginning from the moment he chose the attorney to represent him.

Defay claims in the letter that Kulkarni knew Samantha Swan, the woman who was killed, prior to the incident, and didn't disclose that information to Defay beforehand.

The letter also claims Kulkarni told Defay he "[explative] up" after admitting a recording from a key witness into evidence that reflected poorly on Defay.

Defay's letter looks to have Judge Wilt reconsider the charge which he will have a chance to address at Defay's next hearing on July 13.