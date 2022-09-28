Consumers warned of moving scam spike

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Better Business Bureau reports that moving scams usually spike in October before the cold weather sets in.
Many people choose to move at this time of year because it can be less expensive than in summer months.
Complaints from bad moving companies have consumers reporting everything from outright scams, price hikes, to personal belongings being held hostage.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau says, “While there are many fine moving companies, people must research to secure the right firm for their needs to avoid a truckload of trouble. Most people hire a mover only a few times during their lives, so finding the right mover may be an unfamiliar process, leaving customers a target for scammers. Don’t make a move before you check BBB.org first for company ratings and reviews. BBB is a free referral source to find businesses you can trust.”
Consumers need to review a company's website before hiring moving services.
If there's no address or information about a mover's registration or insurance, it's a red flag.
Another red flag is movers showing up in an unmarked or rental truck instead of a clearly-marked company fleet truck.
BBB also advises against verbal agreements with moving companies.
If the movers try to persuade you that there is no need for a written contract, resist. Shady movers can deny responsibility for your items and can deny responsibility if anything goes wrong.
This can put you on the hook for costs and damages.
Tips to avoid moving scams:
- Be wary of unusual requests like large down payments or advance payments
- Get everything in writing because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Get at least two written estimates from different movers based on weight, not cubic feet.
- Protect your possessions by having full-value liability insurance.
- Take your valuables with you including cash, coins, jewelry, photographs, and important documents. If you can't transport them, ship the valuable item using a service with tracking numbers and insurance.
- Keep an inventory of your belongings. Label the boxes and keep track of what is in each box. Photos are a great way to prove if damaged happened during the moving process.
- Ask questions. If the moving company you're looking to hire won't or can't answer your questions, look for another company.
- Most professional movers where uniforms and undergo background checks.