Consumers warned about virtual bank robbers sending fake bank notifications

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau reports that one of the favorite tactics of scammers is impersonating an organization or individual that you know and trust.
“That's the premise of this new text message scam, which has been popping up in recent BBB Scam Tracker reports,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of BBB. “This time, con artists are impersonating your bank.”
Horton says, “The scam works when victims receive a text message that looks like a fraud alert from their bank. It claims there is some unusual activity in your account. It may read: "Bank Fraud Alert – Did you approve a transaction for $1,000? Reply YES or NO." If you reply to the text, the scammer now knows they have an active number – and a person to scam.”
Usually the scam doesn't end there.
The con artist will call you to follow up and the number will appear in the caller ID as coming from your bank.
When you answer, the caller claims to be a bank representative who can help stop the fraudulent charges.
To do so, you are instructed to send money to yourself using Zelle or a similar digital wallet app.
The scammer will then walk you through the process of connecting the app to your bank account and then ask to verify the connection by sharing the code your bank sent.
Don't do it! If you give the scammer the verification code, the scammer can set up an account with your phone number and email — but their bank account information.
If that happens, when you send money to "yourself," you're actually sending money to the scammer.
Disputing the charges will be difficult because the scammer has tricked you into approving the transaction.
Sending money through a digital wallet app is like using cash, making it very hard to get your money back.
One consumer reported this experience to BBB Scam Tracker: "I received two texts stating it was the Wells Fargo Fraud Department wanting to know if I had made a Zelle transfer... I responded no and immediately got another text stating, 'Thank you, no further action is needed, a representative will call you from 800-869-3556.'
Within a few minutes, I got a call from an individual stating they were with the Wells Fargo fraud department. The caller ID on my phone said Wells Fargo, and the person said they could reverse the transaction if I sign into my online account and open the Zelle app. I did this and the caller asked if I saw my name. I told him I saw my name in two places. It looked like I would be sending money to myself. The caller said everything was fine and the money would come back to my account.
After the call ended, I got two texts stating funds for $2,500 and $1,000 would be deposited in my Wells Fargo account. I went back into my account and there was no evidence of any deposits. What I did see was $3,500 taken out of my account and a zero account balance."
Tips on how to avoid bank fraud scams:
- Don't reply to suspicious texts.
Ignore any instructions to reply "yes" or "no" if you receive an unsolicited, suspicious text message. If you reply to a scammer, they could save your number as "active" and target you for scams in the future.
- Understand your bank's policies.
Know that your bank will never ask you to send money to yourself. If someone tries to convince you otherwise, it's a scam.
- Watch out for fake caller IDs.
Scammers can use falsified caller ID names and numbers to make you think you are receiving a call from a reputable source. If you weren't expecting to be contacted by your bank, it's best to not answer.
- Never share one-time passcodes.
Scammers can use those passcodes from your bank or any other company to access your accounts and change information. Don't share them with anyone, no exceptions.
- Contact your bank if you suspect a scam.
If you receive an unsolicited call, text, or email that you think is a scam, contact your bank immediately and let them know.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB
ScamTracker.