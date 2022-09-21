Consumers warned about 'check washing' scammer trend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers to sign checks only with permanent black ink after a growing trend of "check washing."
Scammers are washing checks in a bath of simple household chemicals to erase the original name and dollar amount written on the check.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau says, “Scammers wash and then write in any name and any sum of money they want, cash it, and in an instant, your money can be gone. The process leaves a blank space where the “Pay to” name and dollar amount used to be. A simple $25 birthday check can be converted into a $2,500 check. Experts estimate it’s a $815 million business and growing."
Thieves steal mail and remove any found checks.
Opportunities stem from:
- People leaving up flags on mailboxes
- Unguarded or open-door mail trucks
- Unlocked mailboxes attached to houses
- Multi-resident complexes exposed incoming/outgoing mail
- Thieves getting access to mailbox keys in some cases
Fraudsters also have been known to reach inside of U.S. Postal Service mailboxes on Sundays or holidays when the mail builds up inside of the container.
The look and feel of cards and envelopes as well as the designation (to credit card companies, for example) can give away information that a check is inside without even opening.
Victims often have no idea their check was "washed" until an intended recipient tells them it never arrived.
Monitor your bank account frequently.
“Even businesses are now being impacted,” Horton adds. “Anyone who writes and mails a check is at risk.”
Tips on how to avoid check-washing scams:
- Use a pen with permanent gel ink to write your checks. This type of ink cannot be washed away.
- Avoid dye-based ink from blue or black ink pens as this can easily be washed away.
- Bring mail containing checks to a U.S. Post Office and deposit it inside.
- Pay your bills online from a secure computer.
- Get your incoming mail right away and do not leave it in the mailbox overnight.
- Never leave outgoing mail in the lobby of a building unsecured. Anyone could pick it up outside of the postal clerk.
- Crooks tend to steal at night, so do not deposit mail containing any checks after the mailbox's last pickup.