Consumers respond to egg shortage

FREEPORT (WREX) — Consumers across the U.S. have experienced the effects of the high price of eggs. This comes after the bird flu hit several farms, killing millions of egg - producing chickens, both at local farms, and larger farms across the U.S..
Right now in the Stateline, the average price of a dozen eggs is $6. Several local businesses rely on eggs to operate their business. This affects those owners, and farmers alike.
"If you are a consumer of eggs, you need that product, you got have it, so you've got to go where you can get it," said local farmer, Curtis Derrer.
"Price is important, but price likely to those folks is more secondary. "A", they've got to have it, "B", what's it going to cost me?"
"9 East Coffee" is a local brunch spot in Freeport. With eggs being one of the primary ingredients they use in their dishes, their owner has had to change egg distributors completely.
"We immediately called our distributor and said, "Is there anything we can do about this? How long is this going on? What's the issue?"", said 9 East Coffee owner, Alexa Nissen.
"We decided to take our business other places, because, we are going to be losing money on those products".
Derrer's personal farm is smaller in comparison to local farmers. His flock of just over 300 chickens has not been affected by the bird flu, allowing him to keep his prices of eggs relatively low. However, working in the egg producing industry, he has seen the effects the bird flu has had on other farmers.
"Other farmers, especially the primary producers of eggs, they've seen definitely bio security costs increasing they need to make sure they keep this disease at bay," said Derrer.
"I'm confident that the bird flu will subside and that egg production will resume fairly normally."
Nissen recently raised the prices of brunch items that include eggs by 10 percent. While the inflation of these eggs have raised her prices, she mentions her customers expect it, and will continue to support her business.