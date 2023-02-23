Consumer Product Safety Commission shares safety tips for portable generators, heaters

With millions being effected by a coast-to-coast massive winter storm this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is providing the public with steps on how to protect themselves from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
When storms knock out electrical power, consumers need to be careful with the use of portable generators.
Portable generators created a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes.
CO is colorless and odorless, making it hard to detect.
Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO symptoms of nausea, dizziness, or weakness.
CO poisoning can lead to death.
Data from a recent CPSC report reports that an average of 85% of U.S. consumers die from CO poisoning from portable generators.
In the case of a power outage, here are some important life-saving tips:
- Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or shed.
- Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.
- Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner's manual.
- Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator's exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator's exhaust.
- Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home.
- Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which works to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are detected around the generator.
Heater safety:
- Keep all sides of the portable heater at least three feet from beds, curtains, papers, sofas, and other objects that can catch fire.
- Always use a wall outlet; never a power strip and never run the heater's cord under rugs or carpeting.
- Make sure the heater is placed away from water. Never touch the unit if you are wet.
- Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over.
- Never leave running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards.
- If the heater's cord or plug is hot, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person.
- If any part of the outlet is hot, contact a certified electrician.