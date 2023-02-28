Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Winnebago and Rock
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 3.9 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 5.6 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.6 feet on 07/13/1984.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.89  2 pm 2/28   5.0  5.6  5.2  4.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.91  6 am 2/28         1.56       5.60  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

  • 0
Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February. A person shops in the beef section of a supermarket on February 13, in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February amid rising interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, according to the latest survey data released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

The business research group's consumer confidence index fell to 102.9 in February from a downwardly revised 106 the month before.

Economists were expecting the headline index to measure 108.5, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence report caps off a particularly strong month for the US economy, including a jobs report that showed a whopping 517,000 positions were added in January.

The closely watched survey found that while consumers in February are bullish about their current job prospects — 48.2% of those surveyed said jobs were "plentiful," up from 46.4% in January — that confidence sinks when looking ahead to six months from now.

"The outlook appears considerably more pessimistic when looking ahead," Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Expectations for where jobs, incomes, and business conditions are headed over the next six months all fell sharply in February."

The expectations index tumbled to 69.7, the lowest reading since July 2022, when record gas prices were stinging and inflation was coming off a fresh 40-year high. A reading below 80 often signals that a recession will occur within the next year.

"If consumers drive the economy, the outlook for 2023 is bleak, as the consumers expect that the worst is yet to come," said Chris Rupkey at FwdBonds. "Coming on the heels of a gigantic 517,000 new payroll jobs report in January, current conditions especially in the labor market look great, but the future path of the economy is very much in doubt."

Still, in addition to a slight uptick in current expectations (the present situation index increased to 150.9 from 147.4), consumers' inflation expectations also showed improvement in the February report: Down to 6.3% from 6.7% for the 12 months ahead.

"Consumers may be showing early signs of pulling back spending in the face of high prices and rising interest rates," Ozyildirim said. "Fewer consumers are planning to purchase homes or autos and they also appear to be scaling back plans to buy major appliances. Vacation intentions also declined in February."

The Conference Board's confidence index and the University of Michigan's twice-a-month consumer sentiment index are two leading gauges of consumers' attitudes toward the current and future strength of the economy. Although the two indexes typically track similarly over time, the consumer confidence index is more influenced by employment and labor market conditions, while the Michigan sentiment index has a greater emphasis on household finances and the impact of inflation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

