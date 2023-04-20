Construction partner employs at-risk youth to bring 'Destruction to Construction'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is partnering with L T Construction to employ at - risk youth, and complete crucial sidewalk construction projects throughout the city.
"When they look at me, they see their future, they see [someone] that came from the streets and gang violence, [and now] also a father figure," L T Construction owner, Albert Weathers said.
The program is called "Destruction to Construction", with it currently in its second year, providing income for young adults, and teaching them discipline, to go from potentially destructive lifestyles to a more positive outlook in life.
"It's actually good working with people closer to my age going through the same difficulties, seeing how they get through it and probably can use their situation, [and] use their solutions in my situations," construction intern, Kalen Dismuke said.
"It gives a lot of opportunity that you wouldn't get in regular every day life and its also a very short duration of time, and get done what you need to."
Construction began on April 18th, and will continue over the summer.