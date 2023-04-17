Construction on Illinois 26 in Freeport begins April 24

FREEPORT — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a pavement patching construction project on Illinois 26 in Freeport from Fairgrounds Road to South Street.
Northbound and southbound mainline traffic will be open to two-way traffic, with one lane open in each direction.
In-roadway work is expected to be complete by June 1.
Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time through this area.
Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in the work zone.