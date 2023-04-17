 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Construction on Illinois 26 in Freeport begins April 24

FREEPORT — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a pavement patching construction project on Illinois 26 in Freeport from Fairgrounds Road to South Street.

Northbound and southbound mainline traffic will be open to two-way traffic, with one lane open in each direction.

In-roadway work is expected to be complete by June 1.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time through this area.

Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in the work zone.

