Construction on I-39 Kishwaukee River bridge to begin on July 11

DIXON (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction will begin on Interstate 39/U.S. 51 over the Kishwaukee River will begin as early as next Monday, weather permitting.
The work will install an overlay on the bridges. Traffic will be staged with crossovers and will share a lane in each direction, one bridge at a time.
This $1.2 million project is expected to be done by August 5, 2022.
Motorists can expect delays if traveling through the area, but alternate routes are encouraged.
IDOT reminds people to obey signs and the posted speed limit in the work zone, as well as to pay close attention to workers, equipment, and road conditions. They also say to refrain from using mobile devices.
This construction is part of IDOT's plan to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge over the next six years. The Rebuild Illinois capital program is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.