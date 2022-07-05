Construction on I-39 Kishwaukee River bridge to begin on July 11

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. &&