Construction on I-39 in Ogle County starts June 19

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Southbound Interstate 39 in Ogle County will start on Monday, June 19.
The work zone will be located south of the Illinois 64 interchange (exit 104.)
Work will install new weigh-in-motion sensors in the road.
One lane of traffic will be open during the $1.1 million project.
In-roadway work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, consider using alternate routes.