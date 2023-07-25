Construction begins on Adams Avenue in Freeport with a groundbreaking ceremony

FREEPORT — Adams Avenue in Freeport is undergoing $10 million dollars in reconstruction. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony today to mark this occasion.
This project is one of the largest locally funded street reconstructions in Freeport's history. The construction will go from South Arcade Avenue down to Adams Avenue and South Float Road.
The project will include new sewer and water systems as well as new street surfacing and curbing.
The city said this project is not only important to them but also to residents in the 3rd and 5th Wards.
"This Adams Avenue corridor reconstruction has been in the works for quite a while it is going to be renewing a vital thoroughfare through the city. It also is improving historically underdeveloped area," said William Boyer, the Freeport City Manager.
Ashley Heuser lives just steps from the construction zone. She's been there for a year and half and said the reconstruction project is long overdue.
"Oh, I think it's fantastic. I mean, it's unfortunate that it got to that level but it's nice that things are actually starting to change," Heuser said.
Last week Darrell Gregg opened Mama Jonnie's Pizza right next to the construction zone. While the construction does make his business less accessible right now, he thinks the end result will be worth the inconvenience.
"People need access to the city so basically with that road being built, it will give a lot of people from different part of Illinois to even come into Freeport because Freeport is a growing business so we definitely need that road there," Gregg said.
And when the project is done, Gregg anticipates a boom in business.
"The road will be done and then they'll be tons of people coming in so I think it will be a great thing for this business and any other business inside Freeport," Gregg said.
Grant Bourdeaux recently moved back to Freeport and only sees it as a positive thing for the community.
"How could you beat something like that? That's a great thing for the community and business people right here in the community so I'm happy to see it," Bourdeaux said.
The project and construction is being split into five phases.