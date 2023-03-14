Congressman Sorensen says Rockford trains will get funding

On Tuesday, Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced Rockford would receive $375,031 for future railway development, by the Region 1 Planning Council.
The council is a part of the Department of Transportation's Reconnecting Communities Program which aims to connect communities through land transportation.
The program is awarding $185 million to 45 projects across the nation with these planning grants.
The executive director of the Region 1 Planning Council is Michael Dunn Jr. He says, "The City of Rockford, and our region, benefit from a number of Class I railroads which serve our industry. Unfortunately, there are a number of rail assets that sit unused, crisscrossing our neighborhoods and downtown Rockford. Too often, this old infrastructure increases blight, creates inefficiencies for our transportation systems and stymies neighborhood revitalization. We are very appreciative of Congressman Sorensen and USDOT for this award and look forward to working with them to explore better infrastructure for our city.”
The award will be used to look at rail infrastructure modernization, and also repurposing and removal of existing rails. This is aimed to benefit both train passengers and the freights, with focus on the southwest Rockford railyard.
The study will also look at opportunities that could include a new train station downtown for passengers along Canadian National's tracks, and improving 'mobility' for the Rockford and the surrounding areas.
The current system prohibits expansion and development both commercially and residentially, and cuts neighborhoods off from Downtown Rockford.