Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...A period of heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on sharply reduced visibilities and slippery travel due to slushy snow accumulations. The hazardous conditions will likely impact portions of the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing through the late morning and afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&